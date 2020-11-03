The Bar Association supports the appeal to the Court of Auditors against the ban on freedom of movement between municipalities – Portugal

The Portuguese Bar Association (OA) announced this Tuesday that it had decided to support the appeal of a lawyer to the Constitutional Court who is questioning the ban on the movement of people between municipalities as it jeopardizes free movement.

According to a communication from OA, the appeal will allow the Constitutional Court, for the first time since the start of this pandemic, to appreciate the constitutionality of the abolition of fundamental rights (such as freedom of movement) through simple resolutions of the Council of Ministers.

According to the OA, the lawyer Cátia Feiteiro Lopes submitted a subpoena to the Supreme Administrative Court (STA), which was based on the challenge of the travel ban between municipalities and thus impaired the exercise of her professional activity.

“Indeed, the resolution of the Council of Ministers provides for only one trip between councils to see lawyers who provide evidence of procedural action planning (restriction that does not cover judges thus retaining the right to travel). In addition to the injustice of the measure, it is put in The question raised is the possibility of abolishing a fundamental right (eviction of people) through a simple resolution by Councils of Ministers outside a state of emergency “, it says in the same note.

The STA, with a majority with a loss of votes, did not uphold the solicitor’s summons after having decided to go before the Constitutional Court (TC). OA wanted to support this vocation in order to really understand the reasons, “adds the order, of which Luís Menezes Leitão is president.

The memo, sent to all registered attorneys, reminds that he is also responsible for “defending the rule of law and the rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens” and regrets that OA has no power to review the constitutionality of OA laws on its own initiative , as in other countries, such as Brazil.

The ban on the movement of people between communities between October 30 and today was one of the government’s measures to counter the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health, Portugal has had at least 2,590 Covid-19-related deaths in 146,847 confirmed cases of infection.