The Basque Country decides to completely close bars and restaurants as well as the curfew to contain Covid-19 – World

At a time when Spain had its worst day in terms of the number of deaths from Covid-19 and new cases of infection in the second wave of the pandemic, the Basque Country has just announced new restrictive measures to increase the progress of the transmission of Covid-19 to stop.

In the region and with the aim of “reducing mobility to a maximum”, the Basque head of government ordered the complete closure of bars and restaurants and the curfew from 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

All shops with the exception of pharmacies and petrol stations must also close at 9 p.m.

The new measures, said Iñigo Urkullu, will take effect this Saturday.