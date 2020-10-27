The Black Forum for Art and Culture pays homage to

The fourth edition of the Black Forum for Art and Culture (FNAC) takes place from October 27th to 30th. The FNAC is a realization of the schools for fine arts, dance and theater of the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and will be broadcast virtually this year under the motto “Insubordinate Women: Greetings to great ancestors”. Registration is free.

The program includes studios, workshops, thematic tables, research presentations, conferences and artistic programs inspired by the black theme. The proposal consists in further enabling the exchange of experiences between the participants and promoting the revision of the paradigms that until then have guided the curricula of the UFBA and the art courses of other universities.

According to the organizers, in 2020 the event will “be completely virtual, in collaboration with the institutional anti-racist movement and taking into account the Candaces of the ancestors and the Afro-multicenter processes”.

The grand opening is this Tuesday (27th) at 9 a.m. with a presentation by Ilê Aiyê and an opening conference with Grandma Cici, storyteller and Griô in the Espaço Cultural Pierre Verger.

The forum

The FNAC was launched in 2017 by the UFBA’s School of Theater and Graduate Program in Performing Arts with the aim of bringing together researchers from the region to reflect on the racial problem and the arts. The context of creation included pressure from students to discuss presence and black representation both in the faculty and in the curriculum of the Escola de Teatro courses.

In the 2nd edition there was a partnership with the Escola de Dança, in which researchers from Brazil and abroad took part. In the 2019 edition, the partnership was expanded to include the Schools of Fine Arts, the School of Music, the Faculty of Communication, the Dean of Student Affairs (PROAE), the multidisciplinary graduate program in Ethnic and African Studies, and the Institute of Humanities were, art and science Professor Milton Santos (IHAC).

Source: BdF Bahia

Editors: Rebeca Cavalcante and Elen Carvalho