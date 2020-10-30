The Bolivian parliament proposes a trial against Áñez

The Plurinational Legislative Assembly (ALP) of Bolivia last Thursday (29) recommended the coup against Jeanine Áñez, the self-proclaimed president of the country, for the massacres committed during his term in office.

The document was drawn up by the joint parliamentary commission investigating the massacres that took place in the cities of Senkata, Sakaba and Yapacaní last November. MPs recommend the ex-senator’s trial for genocide.

The Legislative Assembly also recommends prosecution of 11 interim government ministers for suppressing post-coup massacres for “violating constitutional rights and guarantees in which 26 people died, hundreds were injured and detained during police repression after the 2019 general election” .

ALP President Eva Copa (MAS) explains that the report prepared by the commission will be handed over to the state prosecutor and analyzed by the next legislature, which was elected in the elections on October 18th.

:; Read more | Succession to crimes and errors of the right-wing “restored” hegemony against MAS in Bolivia:

“The report will be left to the next legislature to decide whether or not to pass judgment on responsibilities as Law 044 requires two-thirds of assistance to proceed with this law,” he said.

The document prepared by Parliament also recommends that Áñez be charged with other crimes such as: “disregarding the constitution and the laws of the country, failure to perform his duties, murder, criminal association, imprisonment and enforced disappearance”.

The investigation also includes testimony from dozens of relatives of deadly and injured victims who testified on the commission of inquiry, as well as testimony from people interviewed during on-site inspections and other investigations conducted.

:: :: Interview | Elections in Bolivia: “It’s about the conquest of indigenous peoples” ::

When analyzing the cases of massacres that took place in Senkata, Sakaba, Yapacaní, among others, the investigative commission found that in one case of the Huayllani Bridge in Sakaba, “deadly weapons and tanks were used indiscriminately” and that “The Institute of Forensic Research (IDIF) found that the causes of death of 26 people can be traced back to the effects of bullets. ”

Parliamentarians also recommend due process against commanders and former police commanders in Cochabamba and La Paz, the Joint Action Commander (which included the military police and members of the country’s army), Franco Suárez and the former Armed Forces Commander. Williams Kaliman.

* With information from teleSUR.

Edition: Luiza Mançano