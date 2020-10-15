The Bolsonaro government is taking another step towards privatization

Communications Minister Fábio Faria made a proposal to the General Secretary of the Presidency on Tuesday 14 October that would allow the post office to be privatized. The document is a summary of a bill that will be presented to the National Congress after analysis by a federal judicial committee.

The move enables private companies to participate in the mail delivery market and represents a new political stance between the Bolsonaro government’s dealings with the state company. This is also another step forward in Finance Minister Paulo Guede’s privatization agenda. The project also provides for the replacement of a new body called the National Communications Agency (Anacom) with the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which if the bill were approved would also be responsible for regulating postal services.

The proposal to sell the company has been under technical scrutiny by the federal authorities since August this year when an analysis by the National Development Bank (BNDES) began. However, plans to sell the state-owned company had been on the Bolsonaro government’s neoliberal agenda for some time. According to communications minister Fábio Faria, the company should be sold by 2021.

The privatization of the post office is seen as a very unpopular measure criticized by opposition lawmakers, experts and unions representing the company’s employees.

Edited by: Rodrigo Chagas