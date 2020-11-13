The book fair becomes more virtual – resizing

After a loss of revenue and uncertain project prospects, the CEO of the fair wants to streamline the “previous structures”. “In case the crown pandemic does not allow a proud presence again,” he plans a virtual program.

Frankfurt am Main (dpa) – The Frankfurt Book Fair is becoming more virtual and wants to cut jobs.

“As a result of the corona-related loss of income this year and uncertain planning outlook, the retraining options available are currently under consideration,” the book fair announced on Friday. A restructuring program for the operating company is expected to be in place by the end of the year.

“It is already clear that existing structures need to be rationalized, for example by combining departments. This will also be linked to job cuts, “the message continues. Chief Executive Juergen Boos briefed the workforce on Friday about the state of affairs and next planned steps. Negotiations with the works council will begin shortly.

Due to the crown pandemic, this year the Frankfurt Book Fair had to do without booths in the exhibition halls and all face-to-face events have been canceled. For 2021, the book fair “will still have an event presence in the exhibition halls”. At the same time, however, a virtual program is planned “in case the pandemic crown does not allow an equal presence again”.

“The Frankfurt Book Fair will continue to be an attendance fair,” said Boos. “At the same time, we need to open up to alternative dialogue and marketing formats.” In the future, the offering of the largest book exhibition in the world will increasingly be complemented by digital and virtual formats.