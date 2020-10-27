The Brazilian economy shrank by 9.7%. But “aggressiveness of monetary and fiscal policy” crashes – Executive Digest

In the second quarter of the year, the Brazilian economy saw a sharp decline of 9.7% from the previous quarter and by 11.4% per year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The decline was mainly due to the decline in consumption and investment, which was not offset by the increase in net exports,” explains the latest analysis by the fund management company Sixty Degrees.

Consumption decreased by 12.5% ​​quarterly, while gross fixed capital formation decreased by 15.4% compared to the previous quarter. Government spending declined by 8.9% every quarter. Net exports benefited from a 13.3% drop in imports due to the collapse in domestic demand, while exports increased 1.8%.

In parallel, industrial production, which accounts for around 27% of the total economy, fell by 12.3% quarterly, mainly due to the decline in the mineral industry. The service sector, responsible for 64% of GDP, saw a quarterly decline of 9.7%. The agricultural sector, which accounts for 8% of GDP, grew by 0.4%.

In view of the developments during this period, this analysis shows: “The aggressiveness of monetary and fiscal policy made it possible to avoid a prolongation of the economic collapse and prevent a financial crisis from developing. Even so, it will be difficult for the economy to maintain the momentum of the past few months. “

“The labor market situation, combined with the need to impose localized limits and fears of a second wave of Covid-19, is likely to limit the continuation of the recovery,”

In the September minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee, it should be noted that the outlook remains uncertain, especially from the fourth quarter of the year due to the end of the emergency program for families. Externally, too, there are challenging prospects for the most important trading partners – the USA, China and Argentina.

Declines in consumption and investment lead to a decline in GDP

In August, retail sales were up 3.4% month on month (MoM), above the consensus of 3.0%. This is the fourth consecutive monthly profit. The main increases were in the components of clothing and goods for personal and domestic use, increasing by 30.5% and 10.4% monthly, respectively. Household spending has increased in recent months, aided by low interest rates and direct government support for individuals’ incomes. In April, the government launched the Emergency Relief Program, which includes direct referrals to families to help them cope with the crisis. From now on there are some risks, notably uncertainty about future government support for the current program, which ends in December, the potential deterioration in the labor market and the future development of the pandemic.

Retail sales with the highest growth since March 2018

In August industrial production rose by 3.2% a month, which is the fourth consecutive month of growth. On an annualized basis, industrial production declined 1.0% in August, down from a 2.9% decline in July and about 19.3% for the second quarter as a whole. In monthly numbers, the growth was led by durable goods, including automobiles, which rose 18.5% in production after growing 37% in July. The data once again confirmed the recovery of the industrial sector due to the reopening of the economy and the stabilization of internal and external conditions.

Industrial production continues to recover

Likewise, the PMI Manufacturing Index rose to 64.9 in September from 64.7 in August. The companies suggested healthy order volumes and a recovery in export levels, supported by a favorable exchange rate. The industrial sector confidence indicator, FGV, also rose to 106.7 points in September, its highest level since January 2013. However, numerous risks remain to sustain this recovery, especially in the final months of the year. Year in which it is feared that companies have already exhausted the order books they have accumulated since the beginning of the second quarter.

The job creation report, CAGED – General Register of Workers and Unemployed, reported an acceleration in August with the creation of 249,000 formal jobs for the second consecutive month of positive balance after the 131,000 jobs created in July. In 2020, however, the balance is still negative: 849,000 jobs were lost in the first eight months of the year. The unemployment rate rose to 13.8% in July from 13.3% in June, above the consensus estimate of 13.7%. The current number is up from 11.8% in July 2019. The unemployment rate is likely to remain high in the coming months due to the expected increase in the number of job seekers.

The unemployment rate has risen again and is expected to remain high in the coming months

In September the IPCA inflation index accelerated to 0.64% from 0.24% in August, the highest rate since September 2003. Inflation was mainly driven by the rise in food prices, which rose by 2 3% monthly. Highlight for the price of rice, which is up 18% monthly. On the one hand, food exports benefited from the real dollar exchange rate, with the Brazilian currency depreciating more strongly. In addition, the pandemic has sparked demand from some countries, such as China, who wanted to replenish their strategic reserves to ensure their food security.

Inflation driven by rising food prices

From now on, inflation is expected to remain more stable, provided that food price pressures and the exchange rate effect take on a temporary nature that will ease over the next few months. Indeed, the Brazilian economy remains under pressure, the service component is still at a low price level and the difficult situation in the labor market does not predict a sustained rise in inflation. In September, the Monetary Policy Committee (COPOM) decided unanimously to keep the Selic rate at 2.00%, pausing the cycle of declines that has led to a 450bp decline since July 2019. Banco do Brasil expects an inflation rate of 2.1% in 2020, 2.6% in 2021 and 3.1% in 2022.

Inflation should stabilize in the coming months

In September, the financial markets showed some nervousness over time about the country’s budgetary position. Indeed, the government has been aggressive about the fiscal response to the pandemic, which prevented an even bigger economic collapse, but is in a difficult position with regard to fiscal consolidation. The budget situation has deteriorated and it is impossible to foresee how the government can expand its support programs while respecting the spending cap rule. The resulting political risk should be carefully monitored.

In August, the IBC-BR (Central Bank Economic Activity Index), an aggregate indicator of activity versus GDP, rose 1.1% month-on-month, posting its fourth consecutive monthly gain. The increase in August was due to an improvement in retail sales and industrial production, as well as a recovery in services that were badly hit by the crisis. According to the BGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the volume in the service sector rose by 3.1% monthly in August, after increasing by 5.3% and 2.6% in July and June respectively. Nevertheless, the service performance remains 9.8% below the level before Covid.