The Brazilian influencer leaves the court guilty after being raped – Ferver



Mariana Ferrer, a Brazilian digital influencer, accused businessman André Aranha of rape but left the court guilty rather than a victim. A case that shocked the world.

According to Brazilian courts, André Aranha had no way of knowing that the 23-year-old did not consent to the sexual act, so he had no “intention” to rape her. However, the case took different forms when the public ministry raised Mariana Ferrer in relation to “culpable harm,” a term that doesn’t even exist in Brazilian law.

In the pictures that have now been released, it can be seen that the influencer was humiliated in the court hearings by André Aranha’s lawyer, who presented pictures of Mariana in sensual poses as a photo model to justify the actions of her client. When Cláudio Gastão da Rosa Filho showed it, he said that he “would never have a daughter on the same level” as the young woman.

The case dates back to 2018 and the violation occurred during a party in Florianópolis.

The messages of support for young people have multiplied in social networks.