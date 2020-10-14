The Brazilian Supreme Court overturns the Habeas Corpus that liberated the mega-trafficker World

In a decision with more symbolic than practical effect, the majority of judges in the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF), six of the ten incumbent judges, last Wednesday night revoked a habeas corpus granted on a monocratic basis by a colleague at the court, Marco Aurélio Mello, who allowed the release of one of the country’s largest drug dealers. However, the decision will not keep drug dealer André de Oliveira Macedo and 43-year-old André do Rap, who fled Brazil in a private plane on the same day he received Habeas Corpus.

The vote was interrupted 6-0 because of the late hour and will continue this Thursday. However, if one of the judges who have already voted does not change his mind, Habeas Corpus will be revoked. Of the four judges who have not yet voted, one is Mello himself and the other three are very likely to follow the majority.

The case has taken tremendous legal and political contours in Brazil since André do Rap’s release, and the STF felt an obligation to respond to society and overturn a monocratic decision by one of its judges. The drug dealer’s release shocked and outraged the whole country, despite being based on legal norms, and even sparked a discussion about repealing the law on which it was based.

Marco Aurélio Mello granted habeas corpus to André do Rap on Saturday, based on an article introduced in the Brazilian Code of Criminal Procedure last January. Thereafter, preventive arrests must be reanalyzed every 90 days, with the prosecution confirming the charges. André do Rap’s lawyers shrewdly let this deadline pass, counting on the negligence of the public ministry, which failed to confirm the indictment in time, and Mello responded to the defense’s request to release the accused.

This new article of the law was created to prevent people from spending too much time in jail, sometimes years, without being tried and tried. It has not been brought up by lawyers or accepted by judges, perhaps even because it is not known. If this rule were respected in Brazil, it is estimated that more than half of the country’s 720,000 prisoners would have to be released.

In addition, André do Rap is a well-known criminal, one of the greatest leaders of the PCC, Primeira Comando da Capital, the largest criminal faction in Brazil. His arrest months ago had extensive media coverage when the drug dealer, who had already been sentenced to 24 years in prison, lived in a luxurious seaside mansion in the tourist town of Angra dos Reis on the coast of Rio de Janeiro state in high-end cars, a state-of-the-art motorboat and two private ones Helicopters were at your disposal.

On Saturday, when he benefited from the habeas corpus granted by Marco Aurélio Mello, who was severely criticized by his colleagues in the STF for blindly following the law, ignoring that the prisoner was a highly dangerous criminal, André do decreed Rap already about a car that immediately took him to a runway, where the dealer and his girlfriend boarded a private jet. The destination is not known, but it is speculated that they left Brazil, likely en route to Paraguay or Bolivia, which borders Brazil in the region he followed.