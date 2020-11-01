The Brazilians surrendered to Carolina Loureiro – Boiling

The actress spends a season with boyfriend Vitor Kley in Rio de Janeiro, where she’s already mad at her sensual curves.

Carolina Loureiro spends a season in Brazil with her boyfriend Vitor Kley, and across the Atlantic is indifferent to the beauty of the 28-year-old Portuguese who is indifferent in the press where she already wears the singer’s muse.

Together with her partner, the actress from SIC’s ‘Nazaré’ even did the cover of the Brazilian ‘Caras’, which highlights the couple’s boundless love. The two are very passionate and talk about the desire to get married and have children, which they have shown over the past few months. “The order has already been placed, Carol and I already consider each other married [risos]. When the heart beats and we are sure that it is the person or love of our life, we consider ourselves already married, “said the artist, adding:” She is my wife and I her husband and so it is us live and face life. “

Although the couple are mostly long-distance romance, they are already considering ways to cement the relationship, and Carolina isn’t ruling out the possibility of investing in a career in Brazil.

Declarations of love

Carolina Loureiro and Vitor Kley have had the habit of exchanging passionate statements for about a year. “I thank God every evening that he has you by my side. It is something very special to have a person like you by my side. I love you,” said the musician in the SIC program ‘Casa Feliz’, visibly moved.