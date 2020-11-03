The Brexit negotiations continue to fail because of the fisheries agreement. But the discord doesn’t stop there – Executive Digest

Trade negotiations between the European Union (EU) and the UK have so far failed to come to an agreement on the three most persistent points – level playing field, fisheries and dispute resolution, according to the community executive and sources on both sides. this Tuesday to ‘Reuters’.

This is the state of affairs after almost two weeks of intensive negotiations to save free trade between the 27 EU countries and the United Kingdom from 2021. The negotiations are now in the final phase with the aim of sealing a new trade agreement. until November 15th.

“We have not yet found a solution for the fisheries,” said a European Commission spokesman at a press conference in Brussels. “We’re not there yet, there is still a lot to do,” he said.

According to an EU diplomat following the Brexit negotiations, differences in how fish stocks are allocated persist, including the UK’s call for annual quota negotiations. “And here we are stuck. You have not yet managed to go beyond these points related to fishing, ”he said.

The agency confirmed to a UK source that there was indeed no progress in the fisheries.

It is recalled that the UK left the EU in January and the Allies have since been embroiled in complex negotiations to try to reach a free trade agreement if the transition period to the status quo ends on December 31st.

On the sidelines, the Irish Foreign Minister said on Tuesday that he still believes the EU will reach an agreement but added that it could be very difficult to do so in time to implement it in early 2021.

A group of EU diplomats noted that the bloc’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will hear the 27 national envoys in Brussels on talks at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

EU diplomats also expect Barnier to announce “good progress” in agreeing a common legal text for a future agreement on other elements, including social security.