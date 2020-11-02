The British Prime Minister asks MPs for support for a new detention in England – Welt

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask Parliament this Monday to support the proposal for four weeks of national imprisonment in England to reduce the rise in Covid-19 infections.

In a statement to MEPs, the extracts of which were announced in advance, the Director-General will justify the need to take these measures swiftly given the worsening epidemic situation.

“Models by our scientists suggest that if we don’t act now, we can register twice as many deaths in winter than in the first wave. Given these recent figures, there is no alternative but to take more action at the national level,” will he justify.