The candidate for councilor for Psol in Niterói (RJ) is threatened

The candidate for the city council from Niterói, metropolitan area Rio de Janeiro, Benny Briolly (Psol), received death threats and hate attacks on her social networks last Tuesday evening (20).

After a video post with the support of Federal MP Talíria Petrone (Psol), members of the Facebook group “Niterói wants mayor” started a series of attacks.

One user even told the candidate to be careful: “Ronnie Lessa is already looking at you. Watch out for the machine gun to exclude Potfuehrer, ”in reference to the militiaman accused of participating in the assassination of then councilor Marielle Franco, who died in downtown Rio in 2018.

Benny Briolly had previously reported verbal abuse and intimidation before Shopping Icaraí in the south.

“We were attacked and threatened by Bolsonarists. We were a group of young people in addition to me, mostly women, and we were repeatedly cursed as “Puta”, “Piranha” who had to be killed. And yesterday I was threatened with death again on my social networks, ”she reports.

Intimidating the candidate is not new. At the time she was a public advisor to Talíria on the city council in 2017, Benny was even spat at and cursed in the street.

The candidate registered a police report late Wednesday afternoon (21) at the 76th police station in the center of Niterói.

The increase in intimidation and violence against women, mainly black women, led Psol to file a letter with the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) on October 13 calling for measures to ensure the physical integrity of candidates.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse