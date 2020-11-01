The Centro Hospitalar de Leiria suspends the entry of companions and visits due to the Covid-19 Society

The Hospital Center of Leiria (CHL), which integrates the hospitals of Leiria, Pombal and Alcobaça, announced this Sunday the suspension of the entry of companions, visits and carers until the 14th, reflecting the decision related to the Covid-19 Pandemic justifies.

In a note, the CHL explains that “due to the current epidemiological context, the institute’s task force” covid-19 “has updated its emergency plan, namely the procedure for access to the premises” by laypersons, with the Board of Directors deliberately suspending entry of companions, carers and visits until November 14th in the “stationary services and in special areas covid-19”.

The Board of Directors decided, as an exception, “the entry of a companion at the time of entry into force (24 / 24h)” at the Pediatric Service of the Hospital de Santo André in Leiria.

“This companion must carry out the SARS-CoV-2 test and remain in the CHL for the entire duration of the hospital stay,” says the note. Only one attendant is allowed to enter the pediatric emergency.

At the special ward for newborns and children, also in the hospital in Leiria, “the father’s visit is also permitted during the time applicable to the West Tower (Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.).” .

Another exception is the gynecological / obstetric emergency service, where “an attendant may enter if the clinical team so wishes in order to accompany the pregnant woman without the possibility of exchange”.

“All activities with facilities outside the CHL, as well as internships scheduled to begin November 2nd, will also be suspended,” said the hospital center.

The participation of health professionals in courses, seminars, meetings, training days or campaigns abroad, religious ceremonies in CHL chapels, consultations on birth preparation and prenatal guidance is still suspended.

The CHL Board of Directors adds: “If the level of risk is continuously assessed by the competent authorities in the area of ​​health government, the measures now described will be monitored and their update or replacement will be announced.”

The Centro Hospitalar de Leiria integrates the Hospital de Santo André, the Pombal District Hospital and the Bernardino Lopes de Oliveira Hospital in Alcobaça.

According to its website, the sphere of influence of CHL is that corresponding to the municipalities of Batalha, Leiria, Marinha Grande, Porto de Mós, Nazaré, Pombal, Pedrógão Grande, Figueiró dos Vinhos, Castanheira de Pera, Ansião, Alvaiázere. Ourém and part of the municipalities of Alcobaça and Soure with a population of around 400,000. “

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health, Portugal has had at least 2,544 deaths related to Covid-19 in 144,341 confirmed cases of infection.

The Council of Ministers decided on Saturday that 121 municipalities, including Batalha in the Leiria district, will be subject to civic duty for home collection, new opening hours in facilities and compulsory teleworking from Wednesday, unless there is a “reasonable objection” by the worker about covid -19.