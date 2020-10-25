The Chileans decide this Sunday (25) whether they want to defeat or not

“Do you want a new constitution?” is the main question that thousands of Chileans will have to answer in the constitutional referendum taking place this Sunday (25).

Amid the insurgent spirit of the popular uprising of October 2019, when about a million people took to the streets of Santiago, the population will decide whether or not to approve or approve the start of a process to amend the country’s constitution, inherited from the Augustus dictatorship Pinochet should refuse.

At the vote six months after the originally scheduled date, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the referendum will also have to decide how the new constitution will be drafted in case the “Approve” option wins the vote. The first option is a mixed congregation consisting of 172 members. 50% formed by current parliamentarians and 50% by elected representatives; The second provides for the formation of a completely new constituent commission, in which 155 members are elected by new elections.

In an interview with Brasil de Fato, journalist José Robredo Hormazábal points out that the climate in the country is a hopeful one, as the referendum was a popular victory due to the gigantic mobilization of the population last year.

“A happy, peaceful process is expected, the people are very excited because this process is the result of the mobilization of the citizens on October 18th. The people believe that this referendum is their own cause. There has been an important process of politicization We hope it will be a smooth process where people vote, don’t fall for the provocation of those who don’t want to change the constitution, don’t fall into the climate of fear that the government is trying to create, “he says .

The vote lasts 12 hours, with extended hours due to the Covid-19 crisis from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The period between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. is a preferred time for the elderly, one of the groups at risk of the disease.

According to the country’s constitutional court, the first count begins at 9.15 p.m. and the official result is published between 11 p.m. and midnight.

“Sunday night and Monday are expected to be a big party to celebrate the end of old Chile and a very big step for the new Chile that started on October 18th [de 2019]. A full year has passed and this is the first flag that the mobilization will put before and after. It is a historical fact, because in Chile a similar process for the conformation of the constitution never took place, “says Robredo.

There is great expectation in the country that a partial procedure will be approved. The Chilean journalist notes that in the most optimistic sectors, the approval of a new constitution must win with around 65-75% of the vote, while the most pessimistic believe that the “yes” should win with little difference with up to 60% of the vote .

With less or more advantage, we shall have a new constitution, it is the most important. The victory is the result of the concreteness of the population.

A high turnout is expected this Sunday, in contrast to the last presidential election. In the December 2017 elections, the turnout was 50% in the first round and 45% in the second.

“A vote of more than 50% is expected, some polls say 70% or 75%, which would be very high near the Chilean voting standard.”

