The “Christmas without hunger” campaign will continue after three years

The issue of food security had to make a strong return in Brazil. Political actions by the Temer Golpista (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (no party) governments were crucial to the country’s pulling back on hunger so much that we were back on the hunger map. Actions such as the extinction of the National Food and Food Security Council (Consea) and the decline in public food purchases and stocks are having a direct impact on the food security of millions of poorer Brazilians.

Without running the “Natal Sem Fome” campaign since 2017, the non-governmental organization (NGO) Ação Cidadania will resume mobilizations for 2020. The campaign launched on Sunday (18) is expected to raise more than 10 million reais for the campaign this year to fight hunger by the month of December. This year’s motto is: “If you are hungry, you are in a hurry”.

According to the organizers, Natal Sem Fome has donated more than 32 million kilos of food to date, which takes place in 26 Brazilian states and the federal district. According to the organization, “this amount of food is not sufficient in a country where more than 80 million Brazilians live with a certain degree of food insecurity, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE),” the organization said.

“Earlier this year, the United Nations (UN) announced that extreme poverty in Brazil would double in 2020, ending the year with almost 10% of the population in extreme poverty, compared with 5% in 2019.” . In Latin America, 83 million people are expected to live below the poverty line by this year.

To publicize the campaign, Ação posted a video on its social networks that alludes to the donation of 1 Real, which, according to the NGO, will be converted into the donation of a plate of food. The music video “If you’re hungry, you’re in a hurry” was also released and composed by Xande de Pilares, Mosquito and Gilson Bernini, especially for Christmas when you’re hungry.

Citizenship campaign

Ação da Cidadania is an NGO founded in 1993 by the sociologist Herbert de Souza, known as Betinho. The main goal of this institution is to combat hunger and inequality in Brazil. Since its inception, the NGO has initiated a series of fundraising campaigns for this fight and carried out the annual “Christmas Without Hunger” campaign until 2017, which will resume in 2020.

Official clip

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Katia Marko