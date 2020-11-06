The cinemas fear not to defend themselves against new rules to combat the Covid-19 culture

The government’s new measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic threaten the survival of cinemas across the country. The warning comes from the FEVIP – Portuguese Association for the Defense of Audiovisual Works, which guarantees that the sector will have great difficulty in supporting the cost of the activity with the closure of the rooms at 10:30 p.m. in 121 municipalities, leading to the cancellation of the evening events forces the more public focus.

“For many cinemas that means only one thing: the end,” confirms António Paulo Santos, General Manager of FEVIP, and adds that the postponement of the big premieres to 2021 has made the situation worse. “Spain, France and Italy are less dependent on American cinema with 25%, 41% and 55% market shares for local cinematography, respectively. Portugal had a 2% share, which leaves us in a much greater reliance on cinema through the Americans Pandemic postponed. The widespread and greater diversity in the offer of Portuguese films should be a national imperative, “the official concluded.

FEVIP has already expressed concern to the government and is preparing a number of measures to be submitted to the executive branch.

DETAILS

71% break

According to the Institute for Cinema and Audiovisual (ICA), the theaters recorded 3.2 million viewers and 17.7 million euros in ticket sales between January and September 2020. A decrease of 71% compared to the same period last year.

European support

The International Federation of Cinemas, which represents exhibitors and associations in the screening sector in 38 countries, asked the European Commission and Member States for more financial support to ensure the survival of cinemas in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.