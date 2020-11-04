The city hall of Rio de Janeiro announces the voluntary return of

This Wednesday (4) the city of Rio de Janeiro took another step to resume classroom teaching. The municipal education secretariat (SME) announced that it would hold meetings with teachers, parent and education councils, instructions from units and regional coordinators to reconcile the return of activities to educational units in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the secretariat, the return of face-to-face teaching is planned in the 9th year of the municipal network and in the final years of the youth and adult education program (EJA) in the primary school. However, starting school in schools and day-care centers is voluntary. communal.

In assessing the Union of Education Professionals of Rio de Janeiro (Sepe-RJ), the pandemic will not be controlled and the reopening could put the lives of professionals, students, guardians and other members of the community at risk.

The organization also recalls that education professionals from Rio’s urban network, in a meeting held in late July, intended to go on strike to defend life and not return to school while the pandemic is not properly controlled.

“We advise those responsible not to get caught up in this story so that each school will decide whether to return or not. This is Mayor Crivella’s irresponsibility. Several countries in Europe are facing the second wave of the pandemic, with the number of cases multiplying and the search for hospital beds, which in turn leads to the closure and return of the movement restrictions, “the union emphasized in a note.

“Brazil, still suffering from the first wave of Covid, certainly cannot relax at this moment and the authorities have an obligation to ensure the safety of the health of the population without increasing the circulation on the roads caused by the Return of students to schools is depicted. ” “He adds.

The flexibility for school activities was announced last Tuesday (3) by the mayor and candidate for re-election, Marcelo Crivella (Republican).

12 days after the elections, in addition to the return of classes in the public and private network, Crivella published the reopening of dance floors in bars and restaurants, the operation of self-service services, the permission to practice individual and collective sports in courts and public spaces, and the consistency of bathers the beaches of Rio. There are no longer any activity restrictions due to pandemics in the city.

