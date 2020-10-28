The civil protection wants in the district of Porto because of the increase in cases of Covid-19 – Society curfew

The President of the Oporto District Protection Commission today presented a proposal to the government to put a curfew in the district due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the region.

Speaking to the Lusa agency, Marco Martins, who is also the mayor of Gondomar, said he had spoken to most of the district’s mayors and that they all agreed that “more serious measures are needed, but measures that balance public health.” and the economy “.

“Of course we can’t go back into a corner, we have to have the balance,” he defended himself.