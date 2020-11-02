The collective fund for the support of cultural professionals received more than 1,700 applications – culture

Around 1,700 cultural workers and companies applied for the supporting collective fund created by the GDA cooperative and managed by Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa with an allocation of 1.35 million euros.

According to an official source from Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa (SCML), 1,700 applications were submitted to the Fund for Solidarity with Culture in statements to Lusa between 19 and 30 October. According to the same source, the results will be emailed 20 working days after the application deadline [30 de outubro]”.

GDA – Management of the Rights of Artists announced in April the creation of a solidarity fund together with Audiogest (entity for the management of the rights of phonograph producers in Portugal) to support cultural professionals, artists and technicians without work because of covid-19.

In June it was announced that the fund already had 1.35 million euros plus two partners and is managed by Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa (SCML).

GDA and Audiogest each contributed € 500,000 to this fund, emphasizing at the time that the initiative would be collective and would be expanded to include more contributing companies. SCML entered with 150,000 euros and the Gedipe Association, which represents film and audiovisual producers, with 200,000 euros.

According to an official SCML source, the Solidarity with Culture Fund “continues to accept donations that increase the amount available for support and thus the ability to support the largest and most diverse number of professionals.”

“If the fund contains resources, through new donations that may be made, the applications will be reopened,” he said in statements to Lusa.

The Fund for Solidarity with Culture is divided into five lines of support, four of which are “with specific conditions for subsets of professionals working in different cultural areas and a general support”.

Hotline 1 is aimed at “artists, artists or artists who became unemployed at the beginning of the pandemic and who in 2019 carried out professional activities in connection with the production of shows or other related activities in the field of music, dance, theater, cinema or audiovisual media, if they are not entitled to the unemployment fund “.

Support Line 1 could also apply to “sole traders without dependent employees”. Professionals of this group, whose age is 60 years or older and who completed in 2020, can apply for support line 4.

Support lines 2 and 3 are aimed at “companies and sole proprietorships with dependent employees who work in film, audiovisual production and editing as well as in the music sector”.

The general line of support includes “Artists, entrepreneurs and employees who are unemployed due to the pandemic and are performing artistic, technical, management or support functions in areas from cinema and audiovisual to libraries and archives”. In order to benefit from this support, “applicants must prove that they have lived in Portugal for more than two years and that they have lost more than 50% of their income compared to the previous year”.

Culture experts had to choose “only one of these lines”, whereby the minimum values ​​to be allocated were between “438 euros and 740.83 euros per person / job”.

Those “who have not received support from the additional social support line established by the Ministry of Culture for artists, writers, technicians and other cultural workers” will be “seen as a priority in the application process”.

The number of candidates for each hotline is expected to be published by SCML this week.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Solidarity with Culture Fund can do so directly using a form available on the website https://www.solidariedadecultura.pt/.

The institutions that have started fundraising campaigns for the Solidarity with Culture fund include Sons in Transit, who have earmarked the proceeds from the Festival Regresso ao Futuro, the Teatro Municipal de Faro, with proceeds from a concert by Diogo Piçarra and the municipal theaters of Lisbon with sales from Vale Futuro.

In recent months, it has mainly been the Union of Workers in Eyeglasses, Audiovisuals and Musicians (Cena-STE) to disseminate the results of surveys it carried out to professionals in the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In early October, the union announced the results of the third poll it had launched, according to which 12% of cultural workers have a permanent contract and more than two-thirds (70%) work in a second activity.

“It is confirmed that more than 80% of the planned activities have been canceled or postponed and, contrary to what the government says, only 7% say their professional activities have been postponed with a certain date,” the union said.

The shows were postponed or canceled in March as part of measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, even before a decision was made to close the rooms.

On June 1, the concert halls were authorized to reopen as part of the government’s “shutdown plan” announced on April 30, with hygiene and safety regulations.

According to the Association of Organizers of Shows, Festivals and Events (APEFE), around 27,000 shows were canceled, suspended or postponed from mid-March to the end of April.

According to the results of a survey sponsored by the GDA, for every show that was canceled in Portugal by March 31st due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an average of 18 artists, 1.3 production professionals and 2.5 technical.

By March 31, 992 professionals responded to the survey, who then reported the cancellation of 4,287 shows.

The crisis in the cultural sector resulted in at least two food aid groups that started in Lisbon but later formed centers in the rest of the country: União Audiovisual and NOSSOS, sponsored by the Palco 13 theater group.

Anyone who wants to help or needs help can contact these groups over the Internet.

União Audiovisual has a Facebook group that is closed but only asks you to join and a page at https://uniaoaudiovisual.pt/. NOSSOS can be found at https://ge0612.wixsite.com/palcotreze/ajuda-palco13 and also on Stage 13’s Facebook.

In response to the lifting and suspension of cultural activities in the country to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the government created an emergency line in March with an initial allocation of one million euros, which has since been increased by 722,000 euros. and that it will support 314 projects out of 1,025 requests received.

At the same time, the government announced the support of 400,000 euros in the field of books and optimized procedures for access to competitions in support of the cinema.

At the end of the same month, a platform was activated where companies and public and private entities can invest directly and immediately in artistic projects called Portugal Entra Em Cena with an investment of more than one million euros in projects up to 20 thousand euros each, and the Calouste The Gulbenkian Foundation has created emergency aid for culture worth 1.5 million euros.

In April, the GDA announced that it would anticipate the payment of the audio-visual and phonogram rights planned for July for 2018 in the amount of around 6.5 million euros, and the Portuguese Association of Authors (SPA) announced “exceptional measures of” support for members “, begun from increasing the emergency grant to the possible provision of a larger margin in the prepayment of rights to authors and music publishers.

In April, chambers such as those in Lisbon, Leiria, Faro, Viseu, Viana do Castelo and Oeiras announced programs that took various forms, from funding through local associations to introducing lines of support for creation.

At the beginning of June, the government again announced support for the sector under the Economic and Social Stabilization Program (PEES): a social support line for cultural workers in the amount of 34.3 million euros; € 3 million to help reopen “independent spaces” after closure through the fight against the pandemic; and 750 thousand euros for the adaptation of the “non-profit cultural equipment” to safety measures resulting from covid-19.