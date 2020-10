The collision between two cars in Amadora – Portugal leaves one dead and one injured

A collision between two vehicles on Rua das Indústrias in Amadora was killed and slightly injured that Saturday evening.

The warning was given at 9.43 p.m. and the death was declared on the spot, the CM found.

The firefighters, the INEM VMER and the PSP were present, a total of 14 employees supported by five vehicles.