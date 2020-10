The collision between two cars on the A29 in Ovar caused two injuries – Portugal

Two people were injured in a collision between two vehicles on the A29 in Ovar in the south / north between the Ovar and Esmoriz junctions in the late afternoon of this Saturday.

Firefighters from Esmoriz, Ovar and A GNR were called to the scene.

One of the injured was taken to Feira Hospital by ovarian firefighters.