The «Cologne 50667» soap celebrates an anniversary

The reality soap “Cologne 50667” has been running on RTLzwei since January 2013. It will soon be celebrating an anniversary, with an action-packed and emotional special episode.

Berlin (dpa) – Anniversary round at the reality soap: RTLzwei broadcasts the 2000th episode of “Cologne 50667”.

“In the anniversary episode, fans can look forward to an action-packed and emotionally charged special episode where Jules and Marc’s lives will change dramatically and soon after death,” promises the private broadcaster. The series in the evening program – originally a spin-off of “Berlin – Day & Night” – has been running since January 2013.