The company is negotiating the return of some aircraft – Executive Digest

The Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Pedro Nuno Santos, said in Parliament today that TAP is placing orders and is “negotiating the return of some aircraft”.

“We are not receiving any new planes, on the contrary, we have given up the orders already placed and are negotiating the return of some planes,” said the minister in parliament when asked by PSD MP Cristóvão Norte about TAP receiving planes.

Pedro Nuno Santos speaks at the joint hearing of the parliamentary committees on budget, finance and economy, innovation, public works in the context of the examination in particular of the state budget proposal for 2021 (OE2021).

The minister then pointed out that TAP had received an aircraft that had already been paid for a few months ago, but repeated that “the company is reducing its fleet”.

The official pointed out that the approval given by Brussels was an injection “to ensure the liquidity of the treasury until the end of the year” and that by then TAP “must develop a restructuring plan that will make the European Commission viable for the next 10 years ”.

It is within the framework of this restructuring plan, which sets out a number of restructuring measures to be taken as required of an additional injection, and therefore only at this point and in negotiations with the European Union Commission that we will be able to identify the value needed to drive the company’s recovery, ”he stated in response to the PSD.

“This € 1,200 million is an emergency injection to ensure that the company continues to operate while the restructuring plan is being drawn up,” said Pedro Nuno Santos.

“We are only a few weeks away from the restructuring plan,” he said.