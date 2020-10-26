The consequences of injections at TAP and Novo Banco may be greater than expected, according to the Council on Public Finance – Economy

The analysis of the Public Finance Council (CFP) against the proposal of the state budget 2021 is alarming. The panel, chaired by Nazaré da Costa Cabral, cites “the possibility that the adverse effects of the spending at Novo Banco and TAP are greater than those envisaged”.

In addition, the CFP warns of a “risk related to the possible activation of government guarantees provided as part of some measures to respond to the pandemic crisis”, such as credit lines, and highlights the “most uncertain dimension” of the “risk involved” Default “.

However, as in September, the CFP continues to argue that “the use of support programs for families and economic actors” is warranted given the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Nonetheless, the panel that evaluates the public accounts believes that “the current situation recommends prudent financial and budgetary management”. Overall, the CFP rates the measures to respond to Covid-19 as inadequate and inconsistent.

Regarding the macroeconomic scenario outlined by the executive for 2021, which has already been approved by the CFP, the organization believes that the projections are very uncertain and indicate that they may imply the “need to present an amending or supplementary budget” .

João Leão’s office indicates that it will reach 9,132 million euros in 2021, which is 4.3% of GDP. It is a forecast that represents an improvement of 2.9 percentage points over the value planned for this year. From the CFP’s point of view, public spending “creates a budget deficit that can be classified as moderately expansionary” and rejects the idea that this is an austerity budget.

However, this is only possible thanks to “financial support from the European Union” which “will support expenditure measures totaling 0.7% of GDP”. In this way “it is possible to support and stimulate economic activity without creating the usual alternative between raising taxes or further issuing debt”.

The CFP also criticizes the government for “the deficiencies in budgetary transparency noted in both the budget proposal and the supporting evidence”. He added that “the deterioration in the quality of information, which manifests itself in these deficiencies in budgetary transparency, affects the work of the institutions involved in the budgetary process, including the appreciation of the Assembly of the Republic”.