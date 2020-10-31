The coronavirus explains only 27.5% of the increase in mortality compared to the average for the past five years – society

Covid-19 deaths in Portugal between March 2 and October 18 account for just 27.5% of the increase in mortality compared to the average for the past five years, the National Statistics Institute (INE) announced this Thursday gave.

According to the published data, 72,519 people have died in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, 7,396 more than the average for the same period over the past five years, with Covid-19 responsible for 2,198 deaths, 27.5% of the total increase of mortality.

“The increase in mortality since March compared to the average of the last five years is only partially explained by the deaths from covid-19,” can be read in the INE information, which also only emphasizes this in the last four weeks (21 September 18 to October 18) there were 612 more deaths compared to the 2015-2019 average, of which 278 (45.4%) were due to the new coronavirus.