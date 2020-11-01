The coronavirus transmission rate in the family is higher than previously assumed, according to study – World

A new study published this Friday concluded that the transmission rate of coronavirus in a family setting is even higher than previously thought.

191 people took part in the study, which ran from April to September, with 53% infected within a maximum of seven days and 75% in just five days. The participants were tested daily, with the authors saying that the value was also higher because the study was conducted using strict methods or because people at home wore a mask as soon as one of the family members tested positive for Covid. 19th

According to the scientific news website Live Science, other studies have been done in the same area in Europe and Asia, which indicated a transmission rate of 30%.

In cases in which the first infected family member was younger than 12 years, the registered infection rate was 53%, while the rate and infection in patients between 18 and 49 years of age increased to 55%.

“Infections occurred quickly, regardless of whether the first sick family member was a child or an adult,” said study author Carlos Grijalva.

It was also found that at the time of the Covid-19 test, fewer than half of the family members had symptoms, with 18% even being asymptomatic during the seven days of the study.

“This discovery increases the need to quarantine people if they are in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19,” warned the study’s authors.

The researchers advise anyone suspected of being infected with coronavirus to isolate themselves at home in a separate bedroom and bathroom. All family members must also wear a mask in common rooms if it is not possible to maintain physical distance.