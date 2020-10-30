The couple with thousands of followers on TikTok shock social media by announcing that they are … Cousins ​​- World

A couple who have thousands of followers on the TikTok social network left everyone open when they released a video in which the two share how the passion between the two came about.

What nobody expected was Diana to tell Camila Avila and Jordie Vena they were … cousins. The couple announce that they only met through their parents six years ago and have been together since 2017.

Revelation shared the opinions of followers, but the couple guarantees they will not give up to prove that their relationship is the same as that of many others.