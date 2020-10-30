The court will decide this Friday whether the travel ban between municipalities will continue or be lifted – Executive Digest

The Supreme Administrative Court gave the government 24 hours on Thursday to challenge Chega’s precaution.

If the government’s arguments are insufficient to convince the court, restrictions on the spread of the dead this weekend may fall apart.

The party stepped forward with a precautionary measure to halt government measures for next weekend.

Chega justified the decision by stating that this travel ban “can only be imposed in a state of emergency or in a state of siege” and “is a disproportionate imposition that affects the national territory equally if the epidemiological situation is different in different parts of the mainland and the islands”.

According to the Ventura-led party, “the Assembly of the Republic should speak out in such a significant curtailment of civil rights” and accuse the government of “acting unilaterally,” which shows well that the Covid is being used to restrict public freedoms ».

It is worth remembering that between 00:00 on October 30 and 6:00 on November 3, it is forbidden to circulate between municipalities in order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, as decided by the Council of Ministers.

Portugal recorded 33 more Covid-19-related deaths and 4,224 new deaths infected with the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic. This is evident from the epidemiological bulletin published this Wednesday by the management. General Health (DGS).