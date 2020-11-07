The Covid-19 rapid test is a weapon against restriction – society

Antigen screening tests. Epidemiologists from the Hospital German Trias i Pujol in Catalonia believe that this is the key to fighting the pandemic, avoiding containments and allowing economic activities to develop within a certain normalcy.

These are quick tests with little technical complexity that can be used to determine whether a person is infected in a very short time between 10 and 30 minutes. Also, they are cheaper than the ones normally used. “Its generalization would reduce the risk for those who go, for example, to a restaurant, to a football game, to a show, that is, to a place where more people are concentrated,” explains epidemiologist Oriol Mitjà.

Initially, the reliability of the antigen tests cast some doubts about their viability, but the new generation already has a 90% confidence level, according to the manufacturers.

Few hospitalized children

An international study of 55 0 00 children with Covid found that the percentage of minors who require hospitalization is very low (0.1% to 1%). You have a low fever and are prone to gastrointestinal problems. In practice, they are only hospitalized if they have other illnesses.

Illness can leave several consequences

Lucio Frydman, head of department at the Weizmann Institute in Israel, warns that Covid-19 has neurological, cognitive and motor consequences. Magnetic resonance imaging can help explain some of these situations, such as neck pain of a nervous origin, according to Frydman.

RADAR COVID

Fly safely

Starting next week, Lufthansa will carry out rapid antigen tests for passengers in Germany. Only those who test negative or can show that they tested the same thing 48 hours before the flight.

Digital platforms

According to the European Commission, digital platforms made “progress” in addressing disinformation related to the pandemic in September but “need to step up their efforts to become more transparent and accountable”.

Aspirin is being evaluated

The UK will support aspirin as a possible treatment for Covid-19. The aim is to find out if it can reduce the risk of blood clots in infected people. “It’s safe, cheap, and widely available. We believe it could be beneficial,” says Peter Horby, co-lead investigator for the process.

Ask for help to the Portuguese

