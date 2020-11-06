The Covid-19 variant of the mink in Denmark could trigger a new pandemic, scientists warn – Executive Digest

The day after Denmark’s decision to slaughter more than 15 million minks for a coronavirus mutation, a Danish vaccine specialist warned of a new pandemic scenario triggered by this new strain.

“In the worst case scenario, we would trigger a new pandemic in Denmark. There is a risk that this mutant virus will be so different from the others that we would have to incorporate new elements into a vaccine and therefore [a mutação] it would topple the whole world. We’d go back to the beginning, ”warned Kåre Mølbak, vaccine specialist and director of infectious diseases at the State Serum Institute (SSI) in Denmark, quoted by The Guardian.

The expert has not failed to emphasize that the world is better prepared today than it was when the Covid-19 outbreak began. “We know the virus, we have measures in place, including testing and infection control, and the outbreak is being contained in the best possible way and we are aware of it.”

It is worth remembering that Denmark, the world’s largest mink producer, announced this Wednesday that it would be slaughtering more than 15 million of these animals amid fears that a Covid-19 mutation through mink could be transmitted to people who were harmful or even harmful are invalid, all work has already been developed in future vaccines.

When announcing the carnage, the country’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said 12 people had already been infected with the mutated virus, which is why mink was considered a public health risk based on SSI guidelines.

Allan Randrup Thomsen, a virologist at the University of Copenhagen, went further, telling the Guardian this Thursday that while Denmark is not “about to be the next Wuhan,” it is taking serious risks. “This variant can evolve until it’s completely resistant, and then the vaccine won’t make any difference. So we have to take [a mutação] the equation. This is serious, ”he affirmed.

Thomsen recommended closing the northern borders of Denmark due to the risks posed by mink producers.

A Dutch virologist and animal specialist, Wim van der Poel, added that more research is needed, but that even without the mutation, a reservoir of the virus in mink or other mustelids such as badgers and mink should be avoided. at all costs.

“It seems that the mutation of the mink variant is found in the spike protein of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, but we don’t really know. And we don’t know what kind of vaccine we’re going to have. Much more research is needed, ”said Van der Poel.

But even without mutation, continuous movement within the mink herds can pose a risk to humans. “We assume that [isso] It’s also a risk in the Netherlands, but our fur production has already stopped. After the end of this year there will be no more fur production, ”he added.

Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading, also clarifies that “The idea that the virus mutates into a new species is not surprising, as it has to adapt to use mink receptors to enter cells and make them so modify the spike protein so that it works efficiently ”.

Jussi Peura, research director at the Finnish Fur Breeders Association and animal geneticist, is more optimistic and, despite understanding the concerns in Denmark, believes the decision to slaughter may have been an extreme. Instead, it is proposed to continue the control measures, which are running well in Finland.

“At the moment we don’t have a case on farms in Finland. We have around 700 and of those around 150 are mink, all of them free of Covid-19, ”he concluded.