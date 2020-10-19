The Covid-19 virus can cause brain damage, according to research

Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes the Covid-19 pandemic, can infect nerve cells and cause brain damage. This is shown by a study developed at the Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) in collaboration with the Instituto D’Or (Idor), the State Brain Institute Paulo Niemeyer (IEC) and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

The study began by analyzing the nervous tissue of a child who had died of the disease, as well as performing laboratory tests on infected human neurospheres.

State Brain Institute neuropathologist Leila Chimelli examined the brain of the one-year-old child. According to her, the child has had a previous brain injury, severe encephalopathy probably caused by hypoxia (lack of enough oxygen in the tissues to keep the body functioning properly), and a metabolic cause has not been ruled out.

According to Chimelli, the child had already been hospitalized three times with seizures as a result of this injury, the first time in December 2019, but it was the fourth and last hospital in April of this year when they were already infected with the new coronavirus and had a severe one Lung injury from pneumonia from which the child died.

It is important for the doctor to note that the child’s previous brain injury was made worse by covid-19. “The most important thing was to determine that the virus was reaching the brain. The fact that the virus was found in the choroid plexus [área que produz o líquido que banha o cérebro e a medula]This is a richly vascularized structure and a natural barrier between the peripheral blood and the brain [líquor]indicates that the path of the virus to the central nervous system in this case and possibly in other cases is via the blood, ie hematogenously, ”explains the neuropathologist.

Virologist Thiago Moreno Souza from the Center for Technological Development in Health Care (CDTS) in Fiocruz explains that so far studies have shown that the presence of the virus has not been detected in the gray matter of the brain. However, in the lining of the cells that are in the skull box, yes.

“We discovered that neuronal cells allow the virus to enter. It then succeeds in producing its genetic material in the cell, but the viral progeny produced, ie the replication cycle, do not occur. Therefore, by the end of this study, we understand that this replication in the neuron is abortive – when it gets there, there is no more replication and thus no infection at the site. However, this is not enough not to cause injury. Just the fact that the virus is in the nervous tissue is already harmful to the brain cells, ”explains Souza.

Research recalls that covid-19, originally described as a viral respiratory infection, has been shown to affect many other biological systems, including the central nervous system (CNS). It warns of the fact that neurological manifestations such as stroke, encephalitis and psychiatric disorders have been reported in patients with this disease, but the few studies that have already been carried out are still being evaluated and discussed. Research draws attention to the virus’ potential to cause an infection that is more serious and deadly than the one registered in the lungs.

