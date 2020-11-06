The Covid-19 virus mutation found in mink has been detected in 214 people – world

A mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus found in Denmark in mink has also been found in 214 people in the country, according to the latest data from the Statens Serum Institute, a Danish reference center for infectious diseases.

Among those infected, 14 were discovered outside the North Jutland region, where the Danish government announced on Thursday that it was imposing movement restrictions and following the decision to slaughter around 17 million mink.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement that citizens of this region will not be able to leave their communities for the next four weeks.