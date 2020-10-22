The curse and a Latvian: Dragons still win in England – football

The curse continues. FC Porto loses in the Champions League and holds the record of zero wins in England.

The Dragons even surprised and were the first to score, but the men of the house came by with one deadly force and another from a Latvian, the referee.

To face the wealthy Manchester Goliath, Conceição put a 5x4x1 defended in trench mode for the first 15 minutes to attack any enemy mistake. And the strategy began to work fully. Failure of Rúben Dias at the ball exit and Luis Díaz’s Maradonian race with master submission. Shot in the corner and 0-1 for the dragons.

FC Porto was organized and without a large offensive compass city, which was led by a Latvian. Dangerous move in the area of ​​the dragons and Gundogan’s steps on Marchesín – the game continues and ends with Pepes penalty. The foul couldn’t be clearer (the referee would give yellow cards for identical entries) but the video referee had a hit. Marché also insufficiently touched the ball fired by Aguero. A tie.

The coup did not kill Conceição’s students, who remained stoic and were even under pressure to build a city. Uribe (22 ‘) shot past, Zaidu (33’) on the figure, Marega had the best opportunity and tried to serve a teammate. Then he saved Ruben Dias. In the middle, Pepe was still asking for a penalty for pushing back, but the break would come 1-1.

Chances alone don’t win games. FC Porto had reasons to go into the locker room with a full chest, it was just another part. And City would prove fatal. Gundogan took care of the goal after 49 ‘but Marchesín reacted with great class.

Díaz ran again until he burst and went to Manafá. He pressed City, the dragon went under. Lack of Fábio Vieira in the area and effectiveness of Gundogan. It was the end of the organization in Porto and almost a debacle. Ferrán Torres increased the lead slightly to 3-1. Sérgio Conceição moved in all shapes and sizes, but there was already chaos on the field. Defeat in England, the blue and white curse remains.

In analyse

Champion entry

Conceição deserves praise for the way he put the team together. A concentrated defensive trio and the men at the top are ready to take advantage of mistakes in the ball outside of City. While it lasted, Díaz broke all dishes. In the end, Marché avoided greater evils.

45 minutes do not arrive

The referee’s mistakes do not justify everything. The Porto team’s second half is insufficient and has paid off. When the gas started running, holes were opened. Manafá no longer played well and after the 3-1 there was chaos on the field due to the blue and white team.

An incomprehensible mistake

There is a clear lack of Marchesín – one step – just before Pepe’s penalty, which goes 1-1. In the absence of the referee’s vision, the VAR should have intervened. Doubts about a possible push against Pepe in the area. There is a shortage of Vieira at 2-1 but he missed situations similar to City.