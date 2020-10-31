The cyclist from Volta a Espanha shares an impressive picture of his legs on social media – sport

The Spanish cyclist José Joaquín Rojas announced on social media the conditions under which his legs were after a week of competition in ‘La Vuelta’, the Volta a Espanha.

“Prepared for the 8th stage of ‘La Vuelta’. After almost four hours my legs ache,” wrote José Joaquín Rojas, 35, from the Spanish Movistar team, on Instagram and accompanied the photo.

In the picture you can see the leg veins of the enlarged cyclist.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the race, which usually takes place in August and September, has been postponed to October. The new route that has been changed presents athletes with greater difficulty.