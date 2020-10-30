The damned of the Mariana crime in Brazil

“Life in the city is not easy. Because everything has to be looked for in the market. We see it in the eyes of people, of young people. Muchos here seem to have lost hope of life. And many people never gave up, they never wanted to return to the new church because they spent five years in the same house and in the Fundación Renova miente mucho. “The design comes from the farmer Maria Geralda Oliveira da Silva, who lived in Paracatu de Baixo in Mariana (MG) until November 5th, 2015. Fundación Renova, a company founded by Samarco to repair the damage done to the victims.

Nearby, the Fundão Dam, owned by Samarco – a company controlled by Vale and BHP Billiton – broke and threw 50 million cubic meters of mineral hieroglyphic reliefs across the entire Rio Doce basin.

:: Mariana’s environmental crime is the first to be defined as “violation of human rights” ::

Five years later, 334 families from Bento Rodrigues, Paracatu de Baixo and Gesteira – completely devastated districts – were not relocated. This is the case of Maria Geralda, who lives in Mariana with five of her six children.

According to the Renova Foundation, the works of the new Paracatu de Baixo municipality are in progress, such as the movement of the access roads and areas of the plots, works of rainwater, water networks and Alcantarillado. However, Maria Geralda, who is part of the group of people overseeing the work, warns that no house will be built.

“So there are six bases that were closed in May and are not changing. And today we have no answer as to what water will be like. We’re scared of having a house but no water, ”he says.

Bento Rodrigues

Bento Rodrigues, the first district affected by the mud, has some more advanced works. According to the Renewal Fund, the infrastructure work and the common goods of the resentment are in the final stages, e.g. B. the paving of the access road, as well as electricity, water and Alcantarillado networks, which are about to be completed. The schedule for delivery to the list communities was set three times from March 2019 to February 2021.

:: After Brumadinho and Mariana, Samarco and Vale have concluded deeds totaling R $ 45,000 million with the federal government ::

The new Gesteira community is still in the building and its conceptual project has yet to be approved by the federal judiciary.

“As we go through the work, we know that the Fundación Renova will still be able to fill this space in the pandemic center. We do not know what its purpose is in postponing the shift and making fundamental mistakes of ingenuity. By the way, everyone believes that these mistakes are aimed at expanding the space and thus ensuring the survival of the foundation and the employees who work there ”, criticizes Mauro Marcos da Silva, a dealer whose house was destroyed by Bento Rodrigues.

He also lives in Mariana with his family and is waiting for our new bento to be built.

Company sub-communities

For Leticia Faria of the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB), the delay in the delivery of works is related to the Fundación Renova’s repair model, which “protects the image of companies, here is the propaganda of what If there is a precedent for Any future repairs there will interrupt the construction of dams, if only by a private foundation. It is a strategy to increase the power of companies in their field. We see that there is funding to properly and fairly carry out all repairs, but there is a political choice not to do them. It cannot be repaired as the goal is to subordinate the communities to the companies, ”he adds.

:: Artículo | Crimen de Mariana: How Long Will Injustice Last? ::

New life?

In addition to the delay and fear of not having a fair repair, they were denounced by the Samarco / Vale / BHP crime until they were lost to the losses they had. The mud of 19 people changed, destroyed houses, belongings, documents, animals, destroyed plantations and the way of life in communities.

“We will never live like this, in this new place we will not have the same coexistence that we had in old Paracatu. We were like family. Today everyone is different, the Fundación itself brought people together against others, ”comments Maria Geralda.

Resumption in Paracatu de Baixo / Caritas

With a similar feeling, Mauro believes that young people will have the easiest time to adjust to their resentments, which will be difficult for adults. Bento, from where Mauro lived: “It was a quiet place, a Pueblo del Siglo XVIII, which had its peculiarities: share, the friend, sit by the windows, share the place we had with the animals … resentment is lost. Because people have got used to life in the city over five years. It will be difficult to save the bond of belonging, ”said señala.

Solidarity house

To denounce the slowness and neglect of building new communities, the organizations organized in MAB began building a house of collective and solidarity work in November of last year. Yolanda Gouveia, her husband Douglas Basilio and his three children lived in the new house, which will be inaugurated on October 30th.

Hasta hoy, the Yolanda family was not recognized as damned by the Samarco / Vale / BHP crime. The house that saw the effects of heavy mining machine movement in the Barra Longa repair work. The walls have burst and end up endangering people.

The project for the Solidarity House was carried out by the Socio-Environmental Studies and Research Group (GEPSA) of the Federal University of Ouro Preto together with the Observatory of Reasentamiento: Red of actions and support for the damned in the parishes of Mariana and Barra Lange.

Source: BdF Minas Gerais

Edition: Elis Almeida