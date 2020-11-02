The deadline for requesting a second copy of the voting form ends here

According to the calendar of local elections this year, the deadline for citizens to apply for a duplicate of the vote is Thursday (5). In order to issue the new document, the application must be made to the electoral register, where the registration is registered and the voter cannot owe any debts to the electoral judge.

This means that if the citizen has fines for absenteeism from the elections or electoral work, or for other violations in the Electoral Law (Law 4.737 / 65) and in the Electoral Law (Law 9.504 / 97), the new copy can be issued.

Virtual document

For the citizen who has come to terms with electoral justice, there is another alternative to the paper title: the electronic title, the digital version of the document that serves as identification if the voter has already made the biometric registration.

The digital version includes a photo and does not require any additional document at the time of voting. The e-Título app is available in virtual smartphone stores such as Google Play and Apple Store.

To take part in the election, the voter can also appear at the polling station with an official photo document such as an ID card or driver’s license.

Other information

The e-Título application also provides data on the polling station and guides the user to their polling station via geolocation tools.

The consultation on the voting location can also be done on the TSE portal based on the voter’s name or title number, date of birth and mother’s name. The app also offers services such as issuing certificates of dismissal and negative election crimes.

