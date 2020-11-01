The deadline starts today to pay the final installment – Executive Digest

November means the final installment of municipal property tax (IMI) for those who pay the amount in installments. This month corresponds to the billing of the second installment in cases where the amount is more than 100 euros but less than 500 euros. On the other hand, it corresponds to the third installment in situations where the tax exceeds 500 euros.

Owners under these conditions have until the end of November to regulate their situation. The funds available to the owners go from this money and check to the debit account or transfer, and settlement can be made at the counters of CTT, Treasury of the Financial Services, counters of banking institutions with a protocol signed with the tax and customs authorities , Home banking or ATM network.

Payment references are included in the receipt that the home owner receives. Alternatively, the receipt can be obtained from the finance portal after authentication. The way forward will be citizens / advice / real estate / debt collection / tax year.

It is worth remembering that the IMI is charged on the property value of the property and is another expense for homeowners – who also have to pay the mortgage loan (with exceptions), life insurance and condominium costs, among other things. . Rustic buildings (land) are subject to a rate of 0.8% and urban buildings (including building land) to a rate between 0.3 and 0.45%.