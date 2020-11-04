The decision on the € 5 million fine imposed on Montepio begins today – Executive Digest

The ruling on the motions to challenge the almost five million euros fines imposed by the Banco de Portugal on Montepio and eight former directors against Montepio and eight former directors begins today with the hearing of applicant Eduardo Farinha.

At a session on Friday afternoon, the Competition, Regulatory and Surveillance Court (TCRS) in Santarém set the schedule for the hearing of defendants / witnesses and witnesses appointed by the Banco de Portugal (BdP) and the Public Ministry, as well as the test subjects , with the testimony of the former President of Caixa Económica Montepio Geral (CEMG, current Banco Montepio) Tomás Correia for the next 11th.

In a preparatory meeting on the 21st, TCRS explained the prescription of the violations alleged by the superior against the former administrator Rui Amaral, as well as the violations of the defendants to authorize credit transactions without a majority of two-thirds of the members of the Board of Directors of CEMG.

It concerns fines that the BdP imposed in February 2019 on Caixa Económica Montepio Geral, Caixa Económica Bancária, SA (2.5 million euros), its former president Tomás Correia (1.25 million euros) and other seven former administrators (between 17.5 and 400 thousand euros) for various illegality such as violations of the rules of internal control and non-compliance with the obligations to carry out internal control in relation to the granting of loans

In addition to CEMG and Tomás Correia, the former directors Álvaro Dâmaso, Eduardo Farinha, Fernando Pereira Magalhães, Jorge Luís, José Serra and Pedro Alves Ribeiro are appealing the decision of the BdP.

The process emerged from the special audit that Deloitte carried out in 2014 at the request of the Banco de Portugal in Banco Montepio and which covered the period between 2009 and 2012, including the legal acts carried out up to 2014.

The judge in charge of the case, Mariana Sousa Machado, has insisted on the “urgent” nature of this process in view of the risk of further prescriptions.