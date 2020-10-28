The decision to mine in Serra do Rola Moça (MG) is postponed without

Last Tuesday (27), the Minas Gerais Court (TJMG) banned proceedings in the State Council for Environmental Policy (Copam) that would authorize or not authorize mining in Serra do Rola Moça (metropolitan area of ​​Belo Horizonte). . The monocratic decision is first made by the judge Cláudia Costa Cruz Teixeira Fontes from the 1st Public Finance and Municipal Court in Belo Horizonte.

In response to a provocation by citizens, it decided against the establishment of mining activities in the Conservation Unit, which could lead to water shortages in the capital. The judge’s decision can be reviewed at higher levels of the state judiciary. This means that there is no date at Copam on which the process can be decided again.

MGB movements

Current price increases for a ton of ore and the dollar against the real stimulate the urge to mine at any price. This could be one of the explanations for the Mineração Geral do Brasil (MGB) company that has made great efforts in recent months to mine ore in the Serra do Rola Moça. The report failed to contact the company on the phones found on the internet. We couldn’t find any emails either.

In March of this year, MGB confirmed to the National Mining Agency (ANM) that one of its dams at the Casa Branca mine in Brumadinho is unstable. At the same time, the mining company filed a lawsuit with the federal court in which approval to de-characterize its bus was requested. That means reducing the residue structure. The judiciary granted the request.

Parque do Rola Moça is the third largest park in the country’s urban area

According to information from blog Lei.A, the company argues at the request of MGB that it cannot wait for the lengthy analysis by the environmental authorities in Minas Gerais to approve the de-characterization.

In the Ministry of the Environment of Minas (Semad), the ongoing licensing relates to mining activities, not the de-characterization of dams. MGB used the decision of the federal court in Copam to approve the mischaracterization of the dam and obtain the license for the mine. From a legal point of view, this could not have happened since the dismantling of dams is not legally relevant for licensing.

Requirement for mine at Rola Moça

On September 25th, Copam received the request to mine Moça in Rola. The decision was postponed until this Tuesday because Julio Grilo, one of the members of the self-sufficiency and former superintendent of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA), asked for an opinion. In addition to the move by the Federal Supreme Court, the MGB is also promoting a lobby in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG) this year.

A source in Parliament told the story that company officials were in MPs’ offices to raise awareness of the company’s support. “There was one MP who did not even care how there were others who were ready to help,” said the interlocutor, who preferred anonymity and could not indicate in how many and in which parliamentary offices there were MGB employees .

Old claims

Although this year has intensified, the claim of the mining company in Serra do Rola Moça is old. It all started when Extrativa Paraopeba gave up the Casa Branca mine in 2001. The mining rights went to MGB. The public prosecutor’s office (MPMG) has since had problems in the judiciary to stop mining in the mountains.

A lawsuit, filed in 2018, is currently pending before the Minas Gerais Court of Justice in which NGOs such as Ecoavis are seeking to prevent any activity in Rola Moça Park. This promotion has nothing to do with the promotion that was granted on Tuesday. The petition from these organizations came after MGB got Copam’s permission earlier that year to dismantle mine, but it didn’t.

The Barreiro region is fully supplied thanks to the Rola Moça springs. By a monocratic decision in February 2019, Judge Renata Bomfim Pacheco decided to revoke the approval of the state agency. The judge argued that her decision would save Rola Moça from harm.

“The principle of prevention is a guiding principle in environmental law and emphasizes the priority that must be given to measures that prevent, not just repair, environmental damage. The purpose is to prevent the damage from happening, ”he said. MGB’s motion could return to the Copam agenda this year as Renata Bomfim’s verdict was not final. In general, Tuesday’s decision is similar to the previous one.

Danger to the environment and the water supply

The mining activity requires other operations. And that makes it very polluting. The greatest risk that mining activities pose in the mountains would be the impact on the water sources located there.

In this region, which is considered the third largest park in the urban area of ​​the country, you will find most of the sources of the rivers and rivers that supply Belo Horizonte. The Barreiro region, for example, is fully supplied thanks to the Rola Moça springs, according to the Minas Gerais Water Management Institute (Igam).

Mineração Geral do Brasil has been working hard for the past few months to extract minerals from the park. Like the other surrounding mountain ranges in Minas Gerais, Rola Moça State Park acts as a “water tank”. And the big ones. Due to its physical conditions, the Rola Moça area had a greater ability to hold water throughout the terrestrial formation. This made it possible to accumulate billions of liters of water that could dry up or not appear on the ground due to the effects of mining.

“There can be no mining in a nature reserve. We cannot set a precedent for this, ”said Julio Grilho.

Copam: majority for mining

The social movements were concerned about the Tuesday afternoon Copam meeting. There was a high probability that MGB’s request would be successful. This is because in the Agency’s Mining Activities Chamber (CMI), which decides on processes similar to those of Rola Moça, there are 14 council members, eight of whom come from the government and representatives of the business sector. So the last word is theirs. The company has only 1 representative.

It was this chamber that approved the elevation of the dam in 2018, which later collapsed, killing at least 270 people in Brumadinho in January 2019. It was also this Copam College that practically “ripped off” the state’s new mining landmark, later approved, in the community’s criminal tragedy. The region is home to most of the sources of the rivers and streams that supply Belo Horizonte.

An illegal inquiry was approved

At the end of last year’s lights, Copam held a meeting to decide on the Anglo American mining company’s motion to raise its dam in Conceição do Mato Dentro and Alvorada de Minas, towns in the central region of Minas Gerais (in other words, to increase). This request shouldn’t even be on the college agenda as it harms the new mining framework. However, with government support, the company can continue with its plans.

Anglo American’s motion violates Article 12 of State Act 23.291, which introduces the new framework. One of the most difficult points of the standard is the aforementioned article. It prohibits the granting of increases to buses near municipalities. Hundreds of families live at the foot of the Anglo-American dam.

The Attorney General’s technical opinion indicates that Anglo American’s request does not fall within the new framework for mining. The Agency understands that the application was made before the legislation was enacted. And that it is the construction of an old dam, while the law refers to new dams. However, lifting is only used for existing busbars. There is no way to further exalt something that does not exist. Hence the law covers old structures.

