The Department of Health ordered the suspension of non-urgent activities in the NHS Executive Digest

DR Lusa

A resolution signed by the Minister of Health on Wednesday calls for National Health Service (SNS) hospitals to suspend non-urgent care in November.

“With the current surge in Covid-19 incidence, the Ministry of Health has issued an order to ensure the best possible coordination and coordination of response to needs,” the statement sent to newsrooms said.

The measures provide that NHS hospitals guarantee activation of the level of previously approved institutional contingency plans to ensure response to local epidemiological needs.

With this in mind, the measures will be “subject to an assessment in November 2020 of the suspension of non-urgent care activities that, due to their nature or clinical priority, do not pose a life risk for users, do not limit their prognosis and / or do not restrict access to regular treatments or to the Monitoring “, it says in the dispatch.

The document comes at a time when the pressure and congestion on public hospitals is starting to mount due to the rapid epidemiological development of the country.