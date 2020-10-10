“The destruction of the Cerrado threatens the entire hydrological network of the Cerrado

The Brazilian cerrado, popularly known as the “water tank of Brazil”, is home to important rivers in the country and supplies a total of eight hydrographic basins.

According to the environmentalist Marcos Rogério Beltrão dos Santos, however, the biome is threatened.

In an interview with the Bem Viver program on Radio Brasil de Fato, he states that in some regions it is noticeable that the vegetation is disappearing due to the performance of agribusiness.

In addition to the “green deserts”, the arrival of soybeans in the 1990s also intensified conflicts with traditional communities.

“We have a history of confrontation, deaths, mainly of the farmers who are the main victims of this model of the so-called Green Revolution. First, they stole the areas of traditional communities. Second, they removed the water. Third, they have the entire traditional production system changed. ” criticizes Beltrão, who is also a documentary filmmaker.

The use of water in large quantities to develop monocultures can also lead to even greater water scarcity in the region, mainly in western Bahia.

“People who recognize the issue of climate, the lack of rain, but the main point of destruction. Mainly that of the agribusiness. Brazilian society must ask itself: how much is it worth to cut down and destroy?” our biomes to produce raw materials? asks the environmentalist.

“There’s a teacher, Altair Salles, who says the Brazilian cerrado issue is a national security issue. Once the cerrado is destroyed, the entire hydrological network in Brazil is at risk,” he says.

Brasil de Fato: How does agribusiness affect the life of traditional communities and the environment in the Brazilian Cerrado? What are the consequences for the rest of the country as hydrographic basins emerge in the region?

Marcos Rogério Beltrão dos Santos: The cerrado is one of the most important biomes in Latin America. Basically, all pools receive water from the cerrado. Today its territorial extension is reduced. There are studies to support this. Some time ago the cerrado was much bigger.

There is no connection today, but it was possible to find the cerrado on the other side of the Amazon rainforest between the border of Brazil and Venezuela, regions of Colombia. So in this recent past, the cerrado was linked. Here we had completely covered the west of Bahia by the Cerrado, as well as in Chapada Diamantina. And among them is the caatinga. And there was certainly a connection between the Cerrado da Chapada and western Bahia that no longer exists today.

Each cerrado region is very important and the main characteristic is the soil. Sandy soils with low clay content favor the interaction of water and rain, a region that is very close to the Amazon rainforest and receives a lot of water, and a large part of this water is stored.

To give you an idea, today the three main aquifers are under the cerrado. The Guarani Aquifer, the Bambuí Aquifer and the Urucuia Aquifer – the latter is considered the largest 100% Brazilian aquifer. Guarani is international, it is in several countries in South America. Urucuia occupies the southwest region. It is located in the state of Minas Gerais, the Brazil-Central region, which is part of Goiás. It is also located in the northeast as it is in the states of Bahia and Maranhão. And also in the north, as the state of Tocantins is also part of this aquifer.

About 80% of the Urucuia Aquifer is in western Bahia. There was a very intense period here in the region from the 1970s onwards, as the land robbers first came and there was a confrontation with traditional communities that were not involved in the creation of documents. General use, anyone could use it so there was no owner and there was no need to document these areas.

Then the land robbers used this document photo and began to create documents on the areas of traditional communities. In the 1980s, the West Bahia reforestation project was carried out in the western region, which consisted of cutting down all of the native vegetation in the cerrado to plant eucalyptus.

But what project is it? Removal of native vegetation to place the pine trees?

The. It was a project of the federal and state government with a private initiative. In the 1980s, Brazil, like the rest of the world, experienced a fuel crisis. One of the ideas was to plant eucalyptus to make ethanol and charcoal for the steel industry. Even here in western Bahia it even had a subsidiary of Shell. However, this subsidiary, which would be responsible for using eucalyptus to produce eucalyptus, failed on the project. The project should help friends. With that came soy in the 90s.

And what effects does agribusiness have on the region, on the biome?

We have a history of confrontation, deaths, mainly of the peasants, who are the main victims of this model of the so-called Green Revolution. First he stole the areas of traditional communities. Second, he took the water. And third, it changed the entire traditional production system.

From this change in the removal of the cerrado vegetation, it is a desert when we travel from the west in Bahia today. Because during this time there is no soy, no cotton, no corn. When it starts to rain we see a green desert of monocultures.

But there were many clashes. Recently it has been 43 years since one of the murders. To illustrate how violent the land grab situations were: on September 22, 1977, the lawyer Eugênio Lira was murdered by the agricultural workers’ union in Santa Maia da Vitória in the neighboring town of Correntina.

He was murdered the day before his trip to Salvador to testify at the CPI da Grilagem. He would denounce land grabbing in West Bahia. A group of land robbers hired a rifleman to kill him in broad daylight in the city.

There are countless other cases of workers, peasants and peasants being murdered precisely in this struggle to defend the cerrado and their way of life.

The battle for the cerrado never stopped. But today, in western Bahia, there is another aggravating factor: water scarcity. With the destruction of the cerrado, mainly in the areas of the Urucuia Aquifer, the rest of Bahia is in a water crisis. Not only the west but also the São Francisco basin, Tocantins, all over Brazil.

There is a teacher, Altair Salles, who says the Brazilian cerrado issue is a national security issue. As soon as the cerrado is destroyed, the entire hydrological network of Brazil is at risk.

The country suffers from water scarcity. There was already a period of rotation in cities like Goiânia. All big cities that will eventually get water from the Cerrado are in short supply.

Of course people who are happy to acknowledge the issue of climate due to the lack of rain, but the main point is destruction. Especially agribusiness. Brazilian society must ask itself a question: to what extent is it worth logging and destroying our biomes in order to produce goods?

Today, for example, we are experiencing uncertainty. Rice is so expensive. There is no food security policy for the Brazilian people and we are paying a very high price.

And there is the problem of pesticides, soy exports are not taxed, there is the Kandir law which exempts the taxation of agricultural products. In the end we will pay dearly, not only our generations but also future ones will pay a very high price to earn the title of largest exporter of soybeans, corn and cotton.

