The DF government forcibly evicts street vendors

Street vendors were evicted by the Military Police (PM) from Rodoviária do Plano Piloto in downtown Brasilia to make way for “clean” business corridors and glassed-in air in shopping malls.

The replacement of workers with a “modern” environment is in line with the Federal Government’s (GDF) plan to allow the private sector to manage the terminal. The proposal provides for a 20-year contract and an investment of R $ 190.6 million in work.

:: Chronicle | Subversions of the struggle for Rodoviária do Plano Piloto: a story from the ground up:

The renovation project is complete – it features a steel decking panel, aluminum shutters, colorless tempered glass, an underground walkway, and outside gardeners with 12 different tree species. In the sketches, however, the street vendors are deleted and replaced by people in social clothes.

The project envisions elite shops and no street vendor / reproduction / semob

To remove the street vendors, at the end of 2019 the government of Brasília issued Service Order No. 135, which banned informal trade in public areas of the Plano Piloto. The justification is that their presence endangers the historical heritage of the Conjunto Urbanístico de Brasília (CUB). No alternative was presented to the workers.

The order has been strictly enforced for about two months. According to street vendors, the military police have since acted almost daily with violence and very little conversation. They make rounds, step on the cloth with the products, hold the workers with force and call DF Legal by radio, the agency responsible for the confiscation of the goods.

“All of this is a major hygiene project to develop the central areas of the Plano Piloto,” says architect and city planner Anie Caroline Figueira, director of labor affairs at the Union of Architects in the Federal District.

The proposal provides for an investment of R $ 190.6 million in works / reproduction / semob

“The military police are lowering the bar on them. It even exceeds the responsibility of the military police and confiscates goods, ”says Anie, who is part of a civil society group that inspects repressive actions at the bus station.

The street vendor Claudiane de Nazaré reports that the bus station has become “hell”. “We’ve barely been able to work lately. We usually work at the time they go for lunch, before they arrive in the morning or after they leave in the evening. Few dare to venture out during the day. “

She says she is very scared of the police. “A lot of [medo]. Unfortunately we work here. I’ve been working here for four years so I make a living here. My husband is unemployed, my daughter is unemployed, so we work here because we really need it. It’s very scary. Sometimes we don’t even have the courage to make our cloth work, ”he complains.

If she looks at the police today, she will panic.

Claudiane, her husband and her eldest daughter, 23 years old, works as a street vendor at the bus station. She says the youngest children, ages 14 and 11, were with the family but are now forced to stay home after being shocked by police brutality against their father.

“One day I came with her [a filha de 11 anos] and she saw the police action. They even took my husband away. She was desperate, began to cry, to cry, desperate. If she looks at the police today, she will panic. “

Josielma Amaral Nunes, Josy, another clothing seller at the bus station, tells other scenes of aggression. “We even had a confrontation with them because they had a friend of ours who sells açaí. While she was buying ice cream, she left her 14-year-old daughter in the car. Then the police came and hit the motorcycle with their leg [a filha]dropped the girl on the floor. Your mother stayed locked up here because no mother will accept it. “

You might also be interested in: What is behind the brutality of the military police?

Street vendors have been part of the bus station / reproduction / semob for decades

Josy recalls that a Pakistani street vendor saw an alternative to suicide in another PM offensive only after his goods were confiscated.

“They closed the bus station and made a police cordon. A policeman held our Pakistani friend and took his goods. This friend of ours was desperate and attempted suicide. We tried to convince him not to do that and he cried and said it was the only thing he had. We have reached the limit, ”she says.

The saleswoman says she feels betrayed by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), who promised during the 2018 campaign to regulate the profession of street vendor and give them a job. “As a family mother, I feel uncomfortable because we voted for this governor.”

We have reached the limit.

prejudice

Today around 300 families make a living from street sales in Rodoviária do Plano Piloto. According to Anie Figueira, there is a pattern there: the majority are women, black, peripheral and often single mothers. There are also many immigrants from the African continent, mostly Senegalese.

It identifies racism and prejudice in government decision-making. “The dehumanization process includes the thought that there are people who are inferior to other people and also live in this room. The truth is that they are not. Then they use a public safety discourse that is not true to support their elitist position and prejudice against these people. “

For the architect and urban planner, the process of removing street vendors harms the fundamental right to the city. “Brasília is the face of spatial and urban separation. Are you going to exacerbate a crisis if these people just want to work, just want to live, just want to exist? Which city is this? Who is it for “, He asks.

Read also: Hidden crime: the massacre they tried to erase from the history of the construction of Brasilia

Study contradicts the order

Street vendors cornered by the violence turned to the Brasília Architects Union for help, which suggested conducting a technical study on the laws governing the bus station.

The analysis was carried out in a collective construction of experts from architecture and town planning, specialists and doctors in historical heritage and town planning with legal advice.

The result suggests that the walking activity does not affect the city’s tipping and, on the contrary, can even be seen as the city’s intangible heritage, since it saves the capital’s history and memory.

“The [a ordem de serviço] It is an infralegal rule that is not supported by equity rules. It uses heritage as an argument, but is not supported by any higher historical heritage norm, which is why we have come to the conclusion that this norm needs to be repealed ”, defends Luciana Jobim Navarro, coordinator of the Association of Architects.

These people just want to work, just live, just exist.

The study was forwarded to the City Secretariat of the Federal District Government on October 6th. However, since then, several meetings to discuss the contract with the portfolio executive secretary, Valmir Lemos de Oliveira, have been canceled.

“They stop. They are simply making an empty promise that they will analyze and at the same time they will continue to slaughter street vendors who are trying to work in a pandemic moment, ”emphasizes Luciana.

Brasil de Fato asked the government of the federal district to explain the acts of violence and the validity of the service ordinance. However, until this report was published, there was no response.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas