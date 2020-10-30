The digital edition of Executive Digest is now available to those studying or teaching at IST – Executive Digest

Those studying or teaching at the Instituto Superior Técnico (IST) in Lisbon have a new company for breaks between classes: it is now possible to access the digital edition of the Executive Digest magazine for free. The Multipublições Media Group has partnered with this educational institution to promote reading for the entire school community in a project that is computerized.

To gain access you just need to be connected to Wi-Fi on the IST campus and visit this link. From there, students and teachers can virtually browse the various articles and examine two other titles: In addition to Executive Digest, marketers and human resources are also involved in this partnership.

Access is via IP, which means that in practice anyone using the university network can view and view these issues. The promotion ends on December 31st, similar to Católica-Lisbon. In this case, the offer comes from Deloitte.