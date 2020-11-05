The diploma for the compulsory use of masks in Madeira will take effect in Portugal on Friday

The legislative decree amending the law on the compulsory use of masks in public places in the Autonomous Region of Madeira was published this Thursday in the Diário da República and will come into force on Friday for a period of 30 days.

The diploma approved on Wednesday in the Madeira Parliament establishes the compulsory use of a mask for the protection of Covid-19 disease for all citizens for access, traffic or staying indoors or for access to places and public roads, when always the physical removal recommended by the health authorities proves impractical.

There are some exceptions, such as children up to 5 years of age, people with disabilities, sports or physical activity, or leisure that involve physical exertion.

The decree, which was adopted with the votes of PSD, CDS-PP, PS and JPP and in which the PCP abstained, states that the powers of inspection are the responsibility of the security forces and the Regional Economic Activities Authority (ARAE) and they also assign a “function of awareness and pedagogy” for the importance of wearing a mask when physical distance is impractical.

The adaptation to the autonomous region of Law No. 62-A / 2020 of October 27th, which establishes the regime for the temporary enforcement of the mandatory use of masks in public spaces, takes into account the “exponential increase” in cases of SARS-CoV -2 at national and international level as well as the “high population density” in the Madeira archipelago.

“It is up to the maximum representatives of the destinations of the people of Madeira to promote the protection of the public health of the population and to take measures that will help contain the epidemic by reducing the risk of contagion and the progression of Covid-19 disease The diploma stated that the compulsory use of masks in public spaces had already been envisaged by a resolution of the regional government that came into force on August 1st.

The legislative decree published today in the Diário da República is in force for a period of 30 days and will be extended by a resolution of the Regional Government Council for the same periods, if the pandemic situation justifies this.

According to the Institute of Health Management (IASAÚDE), the Madeira archipelago has a total of 202 active infections, of which 167 have been identified through surveillance activities at the airport and 35 are intended for local transmission. There is also one death due to covid-19.