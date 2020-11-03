The diplomatic Cuerpo of Brazil “tries to reduce

On October 22nd, Ernesto Araujo’s rejection dismissed criticism of Bolsonaro’s foreign policy during the Foreign Ministry diplomats’ graduation. On that occasion, he mentioned that at the last United Nations General Assembly only the President of the United States, Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, spoke about the liberation.

“Brazil speaks of liberation all over the world, if it suits us in an international parity, then we are a pariah,” defended the Canciller.

At the other extreme, however, Itamaraty workers would seek to mitigate the effects of the country’s isolation in the face of aligning with Trump and defending the conservative agenda in multilateral forums.

This is what diplomat Antonio Cottas Freitas, who has been with the Foreign Ministry since 2004, said in an exclusive interview for Brasil de Fato. Segun él, those who represent the Brazilian state in the diplomatic carrier, are directly aware of the consequences of Araújo’s ideological actions and are received with concern about his political decisions.

Conflicts currently arise from provisions that are openly contrary to the national interest.

“Those who are abroad represent this foreign policy, they represent Brazil there. They are accused and questioned. It is difficult. On the one hand, it is necessary to follow instructions and be a good professional. On the other hand, there is a conflict. And that not only in terms of political consciousness. Having a derechist government and being more happens, for example … but today the conflicts arise from regulations that are open to national interests, “says Freitas.

“It’s difficult. But you have to step back and try to do what you can to minimize the damage. Reducing the damage to the point where it is possible. But Itamaraty’s structure makes it difficult.”

During his diplomatic career, the State Department official (known as Itamaraty) worked in Brasilia, Beijing and Washington. There has been unpaid leave status since 2015 and will be presented in front of the organ in 2021.

Regarding the notice of termination a week ago during the closing of the Rio Branco Institute, Freitas emphasizes that an international partner has concrete consequences for the population, companies and other national interests.

It is not just an international partnership that is excluded from rounds as countries define trade flows, investments and associations

According to the diplomat, the exclusion from investment flows, difficulties in trade negotiations and relations with the countries of the country that did not exist should be strengthened.

“In no positive way can anyone be an international partner. To be left off the wheels, to be alone in one corner of the countries that make up most of the world’s GDP, in the other means to negotiate international rules and regulations and trade flows to define., inversión y asociación, “says Freitas.

On the same occasion, Ernesto Araújo criticized the multilateralism and diplomacy of previous governments, saying that Brazil would lose its identity before President Jair Bolsonaro took his position because he “stayed in himself for too long and sang about fame and honor” old Trophies and forget to play the current championship “.

During the speech, the Canceller should be part of the so-called ideological wing of the government and even criticize “Marxism without Dios”.

However, the debates of the Fundación Alexandre de Gusmão (Funag), a public foundation affiliated with Itamaraty that sponsored conferences and training courses on international relations, show the opposite.

Topics such as the struggle against globalism and communism and other anti-scientific ideas of “Olavism” – as it is known to the supporters of the writer and astrologer Olavo de Carvalho – were part of the Fundación’s calendar of events. International relations teachers and teachers have lost space for bloggers and pro-government activists.

For Cottas Freitas, the Bolsonaro government’s foreign policy is contradicting itself and is about confronting a supposed enemy in which one persecutes, investigates and attacks those who question the status of their positions.

Según él are increasingly seizing state machines to improve the distribution of reactionary narratives.

“He sacrifices everything for very internal political propaganda, very problematic, divisive, which leads to conflicts and confrontations in the country itself. It is a burden,” comments the diplomat.

In May of this year, during the pandemic and in view of the realignment of Itamaraty, Freitas founded the Diplomacy Institute for Democracy. The organization has had a number of foreign policy debates with experts to give you unidentified leeway on this matter.

:: Didactic material for foreigners with racist idioms against Lula and the MST ::

Trump allies

In his speech last week, Ernesto Araújo’s rejection said diplomatic news will lead to an “Itamaraty that is renewing itself” that has planted strong commercials with the world’s largest economies and high-tech countries like Japan and Israel. as well as connections to major major centers such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

But since Bolsonaro’s appointment, foreign policy alignment with the United States has been curbed by criticism, due to the fact that Brazil in turn gave up its status as a country in the development of the World Trade Organization (WTO) formal support from American power for joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the club of the “rich countries”.

The anti-Chinese speech, also copied by the current US government, disrupts the production process of the coronavac vaccine, which was developed by the Chinese company Sinovac in collaboration with the Butantane Institute in the city of São Paulo.

According to Antonio Freitas, shared by other experts, poor bilateral negotiations only favored the United States, such as steel exports.

You are not an alliance with the United States. It is an alliance with an extremist faction in the American political system.

Make sure that any circumstance in a country the size of Brazil could be left to another nation, even if at all.

A possible scenario for the re-election of the ultra-technical mandate in the US on November 3rd in the presidential elections will also have an impact on Brazil’s global position.

The diplomat analyzes that even the United States will continue to be an imperialist and interventionist power without the Republican in the Casa Blanca confronting the Bolsonaro government with major difficulties in the face of environmental and human rights, the conservative positions of which have been criticized at this level will be worldwide.

The way she listened to Trump was very deep without her [los gobiernos de EE.UU. y Brasil] They have to try to rebuild their channels of dialogue.

Freitas highlights, among other concrete consequences of Itamaraty’s policy, the serious damage inflicted on the integration of Latin America, in particular the loss of dialogue with Argentina and the inability to positively influence the situation in Venezuela.

I also believe that the application of a deeply conservative “Christian foreign policy” has undermined the secularity of the Brazilian federal constitution

Deprecated diplomatic tradition

The revolutionary rhetoric and the successes of a “renewed Itamaraty” who rejects the actions of the previous government will use Bolsonaro’s government, without much success and dependence on another country’s presidential elections, to bring its future to life.

Despite Ernesto Araújo’s speech, it is very important that the new foreign policy is also standardized internally.

“How many senior diplomats take this into account to account for opportunism or real alignment? How are they structured in other government agencies that are also engaged in foreign policy and diplomacy, such as military inclinations or areas like the Department of Commerce?” if you ask the diplomat.

Cottas Freitas claims that diplomacy must first and foremost follow guidelines and constitutional principles in order to safeguard the rights of Brazilians.

For him, he advocates diplomacy in international relations that strives for the autonomy of Brazil, cooperation with the countries of the country that Latin America sees as a power.

He defends a universalist diplomacy that he shares with all countries, including China, Russia, the United States and the European Union, with particular attention to relations with African countries that share historical and social borders with Brazil.

This is the great Brazilian tradition. My frijoles with rice [plato típico de Brasil] that we always have it. Brazil is not a country with great military resources, we have no territorial imperialist ambitions. So we have to improve the life of the Brazilian people. For that we need a good relationship. It’s not just a pariah and it’s isolated. Otherwise: this is a disaster “.

