The disaster was extended to two Cape Verde islands with relief from restrictions – world

The disaster was extended to two Cape Verde islands with relief from restrictions

The Cape Verdean government extended the state of disaster on the islands of Santiago and Fogo due to the Covid-19 until November 14th.

The decision consists of a resolution of the Council of Ministers, which was published on Saturday evening – the previous state of the accident ended on October 31st – and which comes into force on this Sunday, justified, it is said, with the “special situation of the islands of Fogo and Santiago, despite a recent positive development in the city of Praia “regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resolution recognizes the “positive development of the epidemiological situation on some islands, namely São Nicolau and Sal, and the stabilization on other islands”.