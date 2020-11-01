The disaster was extended to two Cape Verde islands with relief from restrictions – world

World

The Cape Verdean government extended the state of disaster on the islands of Santiago and Fogo due to the Covid-19 until November 14th.

The decision consists of a resolution of the Council of Ministers, which was published on Saturday evening – the previous state of the accident ended on October 31st – and which comes into force on this Sunday, justified, it is said, with the “special situation of the islands of Fogo and Santiago, despite a recent positive development in the city of Praia “regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resolution recognizes the “positive development of the epidemiological situation on some islands, namely São Nicolau and Sal, and the stabilization on other islands”.

