The ECB keeps interest rates to a minimum – Executive Digest
The European Central Bank (ECB) decided today to keep interest rates unchanged and keep the volume of its asset purchase program to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, following a monetary policy meeting held today, the ECB has said it is ready to strengthen its tools to support the economy.
The main refinancing rate remains at 0%, a historical minimum, the marginal rate on credit facilities remains at 0.25% and the deposit rate remains negative at -0.50%.