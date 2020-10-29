The ECB meets again today. Monetary policy remained unchanged in the evolution of the pandemic – Executive Digest

The European Central Bank (ECB) is not expected to change its monetary policy at its meeting on Thursday in the hopes of seeing the impact of the new wave of Covid-19 and new restrictions on the euro area economy.

Most analysts believe that the ECB should wait until December to increase monetary stimulus and, according to some projections, even wait until March 2021 to increase the volume of debt purchases, a measure aimed at mitigating those caused by the pandemic Economic crisis.

For the chief economist of Commerzbank, Jörg Kramer, “the ECB is not under pressure to increase the volume of the emergency purchase program for the second time.”

The program is endowed with 1.350 billion euros and, according to Luis de Guindos, Vice President of the ECB, still has more than half of this volume.

“We haven’t used all of the ammunition yet. The program has been extended to at least mid-2021 and can be adjusted and recalibrated in the future if necessary, ”said Guindos in an interview with Market News International.

The program, which was launched in March, initially envisaged the purchase of debt amounting to 750 billion euros by the end of this year. In June the volume was increased by 600 billion euros and the term was extended to at least the end of June 2021.

These debt purchases help lower interest rates and make funding conditions easier for governments, businesses, and families.

Financial Nomura analysts believe that the ECB should leave its monetary policy unchanged and expect the next step to take place in March 2021 with an additional allocation of € 400 billion under the asset purchase program.

Axa IM chief economist Gilles Moëc thinks it is “likely that the ECB would prefer to wait until December” to change the measures it has taken in recent months.

However, Moëc also warns that the market “will be disappointed if it does not receive a clear indication of further action in December” on Thursday, when there is “more visibility on external risks”, including the results of the US presidents or a resolution on it whether the UK’s exit from the European Union (“Brexit”) will come with or without an agreement.

With this in mind, Franck Dixmier of Allianz Global Investors assumes that “the ECB will not have to make any political announcements at the October meeting, but rather emphasize its readiness to take future action in the face of a deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook”.

“At the December meeting, the ECB is expected to update its macroeconomic forecasts. We hope they are pessimistic so it may be a good time to announce new support measures, ”he adds, pointing out that in December the central bank will have more perspective on the political risks that have emerged in recent weeks – like Brexit “and the elections in the United States – as well as about the development of the pandemic”.

This monetary policy meeting of the ECB is the eighth under the leadership of Christine Lagarde, which will be concluded on November 1st, one year before the ECB.