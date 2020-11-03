The economy is expected to grow 6% in 2021. A full recovery is not expected until 2022, predicts COSEC – Executive Digest

The Portuguese economy is expected to experience a recession of -8% this year, in line with the euro zone average, and will grow 6% above the euro zone average (+ 4.8%) in 2021, estimates Euler Hermes. Shareholder of COSEC – Companhia de Seguro de Creditos, in the expectation that Portugal will not fully recover from the losses caused by the pandemic before 2022.

In addition, Portugal will see a 15% increase in bankruptcies in 2020 and a 15% increase in 2021. Compared to 2019, this means an increase of 33%, according to analysts.

Despite some positive results as a result of efforts to contain the spread of the virus and better manage the health crisis, Portugal was hard hit by the recession caused by the restriction compared to other euro area countries (-13.8% contraction in GDP in the second quarter 2020).

This analysis shows that, after Greece, Portugal was the country in the euro zone where consumption was hardest hit by the pandemic due to the weight that activities related to hotels and restaurants, transportation, clothing and footwear have in domestic consumption . Entertainment and culture, furniture and household items (around 27% of GDP).

For recovery, Portugal will benefit from the international resumption of trade in goods, exports of which account for 27% of national GDP. Analysts explain that, on the one hand, the very moderate recovery in tourism – which should not reach pre-crisis levels until 2023 and, on the other hand, the predictable sustained until the end – will help moderate the pace of recovery in 2021 of containment measures in Portugal and neighboring countries (Spain, France, United Kingdom) .

-4.7% decrease in global GDP in 2020

According to the study “Living on with a Covid-19 Buzz” recently published by Euler Hermes, the data for the second quarter of the year confirmed an unprecedented decline in global GDP (-6.1% compared to the previous quarter). The shock of the health crisis was roughly four times worse than the contraction in 2009 and doubled the contraction in the first quarter of this year. Analysts therefore estimate that global GDP will be -4.7% in 2020 and + 4.6% in 2021.

Besides Portugal, other countries are expected to see GDP decline this year, which is above the global average. This is the case in France (-9.8%), Italy (-10.1%), the United Kingdom (-11.8%) and Spain (-11.8%), which were far from the effects of the health crisis were more affected than, for example, the United States of America (-5.3%) and Germany (-6%). The effect, explain the economists, varied depending on the intensity of the limitation measures and the structure of the national economies.

In this context and also due to the gradual elimination of temporary measures to support businesses, bankruptcies are expected to increase by + 31% by the end of 2021.

The “vaccine effect”

Economists estimate that by early 2022 vaccines should be widely available to countries with more developed economies – such as Russia, China, the UK and the US – and then distributed to the rest of the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this could happen by the end of 2022. At this point, according to the study, 80% of global GDP will return to pre-crisis levels. However, there is a risk of temporary disruption to the transport sector during the global vaccination campaign. Euler Hermes estimates that vaccine distribution will mobilize half of the global capacity of the sector over several months.

“Slow recovery” trading

World trade suffered a severe blow in the second quarter of 2020: -15% in terms of volume and -21% in value compared to the same period of 2019. Worldwide in the first half of 2020 trade in goods it was around -9 in terms of volume % lower than in the first half of 2019 and -13% in terms of value.

In this area too, the figures are worse than in the crisis of 2009. Euler Hermes is forecasting a volume of -13% for 2020 (compared to -11% in 2009), which corresponds to commercial losses of around 3.4 billion euros.

Although 2021 is expected to be a year of recovery with a recovery of + 7%, the return to pre-crisis trade levels should not happen until 2022.